Lords of the Fallen will arrive on October 13th on shelves (physical and virtual) around the world. Hexworks by CI Games invites us on an epic and intriguing journey into the depths of a spine-tingling dark-fantasy world. The pre-order of the classic reboot already present on the old generation is already active today for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The trailer below shows the game developed in Unreal Engine 5the true centerpiece of the new generation of video games, featuring epic battles against huge bosses and fights on the edge of the blade with the fastest enemies ever seen.

We are happy to be able to announce the release date of Lords of the Fallen, a game that our talented team has lovingly created over the last few years. To celebrate, we’re sharing a deeper look at the horrors of Mournstead, a dark and immersive fantasy world that will challenge even the bravest of players, with its unique two-realm mechanic. We can’t wait for players to raise their Umbral lanterns this October and discover the many secrets that lurk behind the darkness

Commented Saul Gascon, Executive Producer of HEXWORKSbefore the trailer we remind you that the standard edition of the game will contain:

The full game on disc

While the deluxe edition physical (or digital) will contain:

Dark Crusader Starting Class – A knight equipped with the armor of his Crusader Order, a devastating Greatsword of Isaac, throwing knives and a special Amulet (items will be released over the course of the game).

– A knight equipped with the armor of his Crusader Order, a devastating Greatsword of Isaac, throwing knives and a special Amulet (items will be released over the course of the game). 100 page digital artbook

Digital original soundtrack

Detailed view of the 3D models of the game

Finally the Collector’s Edition will contain:

– Game Dark Crusader 10” Figurine

Metal showcase – Designed to arrange the statuette and equipped with LED and remote control.

– Designed to arrange the statuette and equipped with LED and remote control. Collector’s SteelBook – an exclusive design

– an exclusive design Starting Class Dark Crusader – As for the Deluxe

– As for the Deluxe Double-Sided Poster and Art Card

All accompanied by the bonuses already present in the Deluxe. For all those who place any pre-order you will get the bonus of:

Exclusive tints for armor in Bronze, Silver, and Gold sets

3 Experience Items

5 Items for recovering HP

5 MP recovery items

Enough talk and here’s the trailer