After the big Season of Revelry patch, HexWorks has released Lords of the Fallen update 1.023to introduce new fixes that address issues related to multiplayer.

There description of Hotfix 398 reads: “We have identified an issue with multiplayer connectivity and crossplay, which prevented some players from properly using the game's online features, resulting in failed automatic online logins and an increase in matchmaking disconnections. We have identified the issue, We fixed it, ran some internal testing, and decided to update the game today. Thank you for reporting and your continued support.”