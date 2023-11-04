The developers of HexWorks announced with a post for the community of Lords of the Fallen on Reddit than with the upcoming patches they mean separate the balance between PvE and PvPin order to ensure that equipment and spells are balanced in both situations.

The announcement comes after some player complaints about weapons and spells being extremely strong in player battles, to the point where in some cases they could kill a character with one hit.

In addition to reviewing the power of these elements, Hexworks has announced that it intends to completely separate the balance between the two experiences, i.e. the single player and cooperative one, from the competitive one, with more details in this regard that will be shared next week.

“Know that we hear you and, as some of you have suggested, we are already separating the balance of PvE and PvP to ensure that both aspects of the game can coexist and are optimized for the best possible experience in both modes,” the post reads on Reddit.

“We will share additional details early next week in our roadmap, along with other improvements we are working on. Your feedback is invaluable in helping us continue to refine our game, and we appreciate your patience, passion, and support .”