Lords of the Fallenthe “spiritual successor” of Lords of the Fallen from 2014, has a dark new trailer showing off more gameplay. A few months after its release, a sequel to the original game was announced, with a release date set for 2017. Now, almost 10 years later, this sequel is more of a complete reboot of the franchise.

Like the first game, Lords of the Fallen takes place in a dark fantasy world, where the player character goes on a quest to overthrow the demon god Adyr. The trailer shows off some of the bloody and brutal combat, boss battles, and the parallel worlds of the living and the dead. It is set 1,000 years after the first game, and this time, players will be able to create their own character.

To differentiate from the first game, Lords of the Fallen it was originally titled The Lords of the Fallenbut in the event State of Unreal Showcaseit was changed back to Lords of the Fallen. Since it’s a reboot at this point, that shouldn’t be too confusing… right?

Lords of the Fallenthe new version, not the 2014 game, will be released on October 13 for pc, playstation 5 and xbox series x and S. Pre-sales are now available.

Editor’s note: Generally the games that take so long to arrive arrive badly, but after the surprise of Dead Island 2 there is hope for the fans.