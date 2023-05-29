CI Games has revealed what are the minimum and recommended requirements for Lords of the Fallenthe new souls-like game made in Unreal Engine 5, scheduled for October 13, 2023. Let’s start by seeing the minimum requirementsdesigned for 720p gaming at low quality settings:

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel i5 8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: 6GBs VRAM | Nvidia GTX-1060 | AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 45GB available space (SSD preferred, HDD supported)

Now let’s see what are the recommended requirements for Lords of the Fallen, designed to play in 1080p high visual quality:

Operating system: Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: 8GBs VRAM | Nvidia RTX-2080 | AMD Radeon RX 6700

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 45GB available space (SSD required)

We remind you that Lords of the Fallen will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Here is the newest gampelay trailer.