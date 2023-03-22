Lords of the Fallen he returned to show himself on the occasion of the State of Unrealthe Epic Games conference organized as part of GDC 2023, with one technical showcasewhich is a video that shows the graphic features of the game, designed to illustrate some of the innovations introduced by Epic Games in Unreal Engine 5.

The movie focuses on character customization, the rendering of adaptable armor, the Lumen-based lighting system and the game world formed by two territories: Axiom, the realm of the living, and Umbral, that of the dead. Of course, it’s a great way to get a first impression of the game.

Published by CI Games, Lords of the Fallen is an action RPG soulslike moved as already mentioned by the Unreal Engine 5. The release of the game on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S is scheduled for 2023, a date yet to be determined. If you want, however, you can add it to the wish lists of all platforms.

The technical showcase shows it Skyrest Bridgeone of the first places you will visit in the game, and explains how Unreal Engine 5 technologies have helped the developers in their work.