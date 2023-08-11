At the moment it is not clear whether the Xbox Series S version of Lords of the Fallen will have to accept some compromises to achieve the same resolution and frame rate as the Xbox Series X version. Often the Xbox Series S versions have lower quality assets, limited visual effects or even lower performance.

As we reported, Lords of the Fallen it will go up to 60 FPS on consoles, but we didn’t have any details about the actual resolution just yet. Now, however, the team has shared some additional information and we know that the action RPG will have the two classic graphics modes known as Quality and Performance. The first proposes the game a 2K (1440p) upscaled to 30 FPS while the second is the one that reaches i 60 FPS at upscaled 1080p resolution . This data refers to both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Unreal Engine 5 and Lords of the Fallen: the words of the team

Lords of the Fallen will propose various monstrosities to face

The team further explains that the use of the Unreal Engine 5 guaranteed various advantages.

Saul Galscon, executive producer, told WCCFTech: “When we started the project, Unreal Engine 5 was not yet available. But we always had a release tied to whatever pre-launch build of UE5 was available. We always made sure the game was When it was ready for production, we simply moved all the work to Unreal Engine 5. The most powerful and, let’s say, revolutionary technology was Lumen, because it allowed us to give up lightmaps, the old-fashioned method of lighting the environments. Every time we’d go back to the designers or the artists and ask, ‘Hey, can you move that window a little bit to the right so that the light is focused on this corner?’ They’d say, ‘Yes sir!’ They’d move it, then they’d click on the rendering with the towers and we’d maybe say, ‘Oh, sorry, I meant three meters, not two’.”

“With Lumens, this whole process is now in real time, so it was the most impactful Unreal Engine 5 feature for us. Nanite is also great because you get a quality boost everywhere. In addition to these two features, there are other elements, such as the Mayhem physics, which helps a lot with clothing, and many improvements in the animation pipelines that allowed us to make movement smoother for both enemies and characters. Unreal Engine 5 is a huge leap in terms of technology, and it will get even better.”

