Lords of the Fallen finally has one exit date official, announced by Hexworks and CI Games within the new gameplay trailers of the game, which will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions starting October 13, 2023. Pre-orders open today.

The information contained in the Lords of the Fallen leak that appeared a few hours ago, with a video which highlights the potential of the Unreal Engine 5, the spectacular fights and the powerful bosses that we will face in the campaign.

To further underline the epic nature of the sequences that make up the trailer we find the song “Fear of the Dark” by Iron Maiden, which adapts particularly well to the dark fantasy settings of this promising soulslike, which practically marks a new beginning for the series.

“We are delighted to be able to announce the release date of Lords of the Fallen, a game that our talented team has lovingly created over the last few years,” said Saul Gascon, executive producer at Hexworks.

“To celebrate, we’re sharing a deeper look at the horrors of Mournstead, a dark and immersive fantasy world that will challenge even the bravest of players, with its unique two-realm mechanic.”

“We can’t wait for players to raise their Umbral lanterns this October and discover the many secrets that lurk behind the darkness.” In the meantime, the three different editions of Lords of the Fallen that you can book have been announced: