Digital Foundry has published a video analysis dedicated to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions Of Lords of the Fallen. The verdict is not the most positive, due to the numerous problems that persist in the game after a month from launch and a large number of updates.

On all three consoles, Lords of the Fallen offers the classics two graphics modesone which improves the visual performance by blocking the framerate at 30 fps, the other which instead aims for 60 fps but offers a lower resolution.

The version Xbox Series S it is undoubtedly the least convincing and most problematic. Even in Performance mode the 60 fps target is rarely reached, despite the dynamic native resolution of 720p, which can drop to 432p if necessary, drastically compromising image quality. The framerate tends to drop between 40 – 60 fps, but can also drop below 30 fps in the most frenetic situations. Added to all this are stuttering phenomena that are truly difficult to digest.

Not even the mode Quality appears optimal, presenting a dynamic resolution that aims at 972p, with drops up to 648p, net of a framerate anchored at 30 fps which is not always rock-solid.