Digital Foundry has published a video analysis dedicated to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions Of Lords of the Fallen. The verdict is not the most positive, due to the numerous problems that persist in the game after a month from launch and a large number of updates.
On all three consoles, Lords of the Fallen offers the classics two graphics modesone which improves the visual performance by blocking the framerate at 30 fps, the other which instead aims for 60 fps but offers a lower resolution.
The version Xbox Series S it is undoubtedly the least convincing and most problematic. Even in Performance mode the 60 fps target is rarely reached, despite the dynamic native resolution of 720p, which can drop to 432p if necessary, drastically compromising image quality. The framerate tends to drop between 40 – 60 fps, but can also drop below 30 fps in the most frenetic situations. Added to all this are stuttering phenomena that are truly difficult to digest.
Not even the mode Quality appears optimal, presenting a dynamic resolution that aims at 972p, with drops up to 648p, net of a framerate anchored at 30 fps which is not always rock-solid.
Lords of the Fallen on Xbox Series
The version Xbox Series of Lords of the Fallen they perform decidedly better, although even in their case we cannot speak of an excellent optimization. In Performance mode the native resolution starts at 1152p and can go down to 648p in the areas that are most demanding for the GPU to handle. The framerate usually remains anchored to 60 fps, but there are not rare occasions in which quite evident drops can be noticed between 40 and 60 fps. From this point of view, the PS5 version can boast a more stable framerate than Series
The mode Quality raises the native resolution of both consoles to 1620p, which can drop to a maximum of 1296p. This is a clear leap in terms of image quality, also because the higher resolution guarantees higher quality upscaling via FSR2. However, even in this case the framerate cannot remain constantly at 30 fps.
In conclusion, net of the numerous patches published, for Digital Foundry “Lords of the Fallen presents still many problems on console. It’s a shame, given that it manages to get beautiful results from Unreal Engine 5 technology. It’s not enough to turn a blind eye to the issues and sub-60fps framerates we encountered.”
