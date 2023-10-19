Lords of the Fallen has received new Steam updates to address performance issues and balance changes.

Patch 1.1.203 was released yesterday which fixed a number of stability issues to prevent crashes. In addition, subtantial performance improvements have been implemented to free up VRAM and “provide additional headroom for GPUs that are operating at the limit of their capabilities.”

Fortunately some balance changes have also been made. For instance, the price of seeds has now been reduced – these are used to create temporary checkpoints throughout the world but they were an expensive and limited resource.



Further tweaks have been made to visual effects and the game’s UI.

This patch was later followed by 1.1.207further bringing improvements to stability as well as optimization of textures to reduce VRAM usage.

Both of these patches are available on Steam. The 1.1.203 patch notes state more information will follow on Xbox, PS5 and Epic. Indeed, the last PS5 update was on the 17th October.

Developer Hexworks has been updating Lords of the Fallen almost daily with updates to fix numerous performance issues.

The game was in a poor state during the review period, which impacted the score in our review, but the game is now in a much better state a week after release.

Digital Foundry will have a full analysis soon.