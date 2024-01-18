Polish video game developer and publisher CI Games has laid off 10 percent of its staff.

The company, perhaps best known for Lords of the Fallen, told Eurogamer's sister-site GamesIndustry.biz this was a “tough but necessary” decision it believes will help “preserve business strength and stability”.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, these layoffs will affect employees from across the company, including Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks, Sniper Ghost Warrior studio Underdog and the “majority” of CI Games' marketing team.



In an official statement, the company's CEO Marek Tyminski said the following: “We would like to thank each of them for the part they've played during their time with us. Further business optimizations are being made to the organization's pipelines and processes.”

Lords of the Fallen released last year, selling 1m copies in 10 days. At this time, Tyminski said this title was the “most important and ambitious game we've developed in our 20-year history”, adding it was the first in the company's “new planned AAA pipeline of games in the years ahead”. Lords of the Fallen was also the company's most expensive project to date, with total costs of PLN 281m. That is roughly £52.2m here in the UK.

This is our second story today regarding layouts in the video game industry, with Dead by Daylight developer Behavior Interactive also reportedly affected by cuts. According to a new report, 45 people were laid off at the company's Montreal studio between 9th and 11th January.