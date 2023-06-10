Lords of the Fallena reboot of the title of the same name released in 2014, was recently shown in a new gameplay trailer during the Future Games Show.

The long gameplay video shows the combat systemL’setting and the character and creature designalso underlining how the title in question is a reboot for the seriesAnd.

Set 1,000 years after the events of the 2014 titlethe most significant element compared to the original is the presence of a second hidden realm accessible only thanks to the power of the mysterious Umbral Lamp.

The world of Lords of the Fallen contains two parallel kingdomsthat of the living and that of the dead. Each world contains unique paths, characters, enemies, and most importantly, treasures.

Since it is an experience that refers, like its predecessor, to the genre soulslikethe game world will be full of bosses that the player will have to face and defeat to advance in the adventure.

From what can be seen from this gameplay trailer, Lords of the Fallen it appears to be distinctly different from its predecessor. Given that the original Lords of the Fallen was received rather coldly by critics and audiences, it remains to be seen whether this reboot will be able to reverse the trend in that regard.

Lords of the Fallen will be released on October 13, 2023 on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.