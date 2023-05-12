There release date Of Lords of the Fallen would be the October 13, 2023at least according to the leak reported by the insider Lumia Updates, considered very reliable given its past.

Unfortunately the information they stop here, in the sense that the tweet with the tip only shows the title of the game and the date, without providing other details.

As always in these cases, the invitation is to take the news with due caution, missing one official confirmation than reported. Currently, therefore, Lords of the Fallen remains scheduled for some date of 2023, still unspecified.

We read the official description of the game:

Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic adventure in a vast, interconnected world of darkness and chaos, five times the size of the original game.

At the end of an age marked by cruel and tyrannical rule, the demon god Adyr was finally defeated. But the Gods… they don’t fall forever. Eons have passed and the resurrection of Adyr is near: take on the role of one of the mythical Dark Crusaders and venture into the world of the living and the dead in this massive RPG experience full of huge boss battles, quick and challenging fights, encounters exciting and with a compelling storyline. Will yours be a legend of light… or of darkness?

Explore vast interconnected worlds

Travel between two vast parallel worlds on your quest to bring down Adyr. If the realm of the living already presents very tough challenges, the realm of the dead hides unspeakable nightmares.