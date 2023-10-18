The team said: “Today was a good day. The count of bugs eliminated has reached its peak to date, thanks to your support through Sentry.” For full details on the changes, you can refer to official page on Steam .

Hexworks has released a new update for Lords of the Fallen . There patch 1.1.203 today aims to improve the stability of the game, fixing a good number of crashes and improving performance by reducing memory allocation and freeing up some VRAM. Additionally, this new update brings some changes to bosses and NPCs. The update also includes gameplay fixes and VFX and UI improvements.

Lords of the Fallen future and past fixes

Lords of the Fallen

The developer added that the team is currently working on further free up VRAM and improve performance. This, however, will take some time. “Additionally, we have started to implement more substantial performance improvements. The goal is to free up VRAM to provide additional space for GPUs operating at the edge of their capabilities. This process takes some time as we are committed to ensuring that no no quality.”

We then remember that Hexworks published various patches in the last few days which improved game performance and fixed some crashes on PCs dedicated to the AMD GPU. It’s clearly not a good thing that Lords of the Fallen released with multiple issues under its belt, but at least the company is quickly coming up with solutions.

