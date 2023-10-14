The PC version of Lords of the Fallen received an update, the patch 1.1.192That disable DLSS 3 in order to improve the stability of the application, while fixing a series of inconveniences.

As we know, Lords of the Fallen has received many negative reviews on Steam due to technical problems, and it seems that HexWorks wants to take action by creating update aimed at resolving the bulk of the critical issues.

It seems that Epic Games has helped the development team to identify and fix some specific crashes, while for the return of DLSS 3 we will have to wait for a joint effort with NVIDIA, probably in the form of optimized drivers for the game.