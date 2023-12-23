HexWorks has published Lords of the Fallen update 1.025. This new patch is available on all platforms and is categorized as “Hotfix 1.1.415”.
This update it actually only fixes an issue related to the Lightreaper special ability not activating under certain conditions. Unfortunately it seems that all the Lords of the Fallen update has to offer for today is this.
For completeness, we report them below main news from yesterday's patch.
Lords of the Fallen, the Trial of the Three Spirits update
They have been added three tests, known as Illuminator Aubrey, General Engstrom, and Herald of the Maw. Added to these are a new quest line known as Mirror of Distortion, new attacks for each weapon family, a container for your items (maximum 2,000) at the Skyrest Bridge, a new Christmas decoration – the Twisted Tree – and the possibility to throw snowballs at enemies and invaders.
The Lords of the Fallen team also reminds you that the ability to reassign the ei keys modifiers for the New Game+ they are coming next year.
#Lords #Fallen #patch #fixes #issue #update
Leave a Reply