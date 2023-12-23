HexWorks has published Lords of the Fallen update 1.025. This new patch is available on all platforms and is categorized as “Hotfix 1.1.415”.

This update it actually only fixes an issue related to the Lightreaper special ability not activating under certain conditions. Unfortunately it seems that all the Lords of the Fallen update has to offer for today is this.

For completeness, we report them below main news from yesterday's patch.