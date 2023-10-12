With the advent ofUnreal Engine 5 let’s finally welcome the real next-gen. It’s been a long time coming, but finally Hexworks gives us its new generation product, a product that returns with an already known name: Lords of the Fallencousin of the homonymous already released with the advent of the generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It seems as if the company somehow wants to be pioneer of constant innovation. Well in this spoiler-free review of Lords of the Fallen, you will find the good and not so good things in this game: prepare the lantern, because the road will be dark.

Axiom and Adyr the dark god

Adyr it was a God of pain and hatred that raged on Axiom for eons: in the end, good prevailed and defeated evil, sending him back to his world. This is Umbrala dark place, parallel to the world of Axiomdominion of men and light. However, the disease had to be controlled and the order of Sentinels of Light: brave male and female warriors who took turns over the centuries to monitor the places where evil could find a glimmer of opportunity and return to the world of Axiom.

The corruption of evil returned and took the very Sentinels who were placed to guard the portals, corrupting their nature and making this order a servant in the evil Adyr. There hope abandoned Axiom for a long time, untiladvent of the Caped Crusaderan unknown hero, bearer of Umbral Lantern, capable of living in the shadows to favor the Light. Although it may seem trivial, the plot of Lords of the Fallen is quite complex And it reveals itself step by step once the protagonist defeats the bosses, or the Sentinels, who appear before him during his journey.

Many of the enemies you will face, once defeated, will become NPCs with whom you can have a chat, or with whom you can strengthen your protagonist. For example Compassion is a Sentinel that will allow you to increase the treatments available during the journey as long as you deliver the Sacred quintessence, a vestige that you will find by defeating the most fearsome bosses and enemies. The story of Lords of the Fallen is learned by traveling the streets of Axiom and Umbral by making real scenes appear, simply by illuminating the Umbral butterflies with the lantern. There’s a lot to learn and know, an interesting element of the game that won’t stop boring.

Caped Crusader

The Umbral Lantern will be your ally and source of joy/pain throughout the journey. Thanks to the Lantern, you can light up the world of Axiom, revealing maybe a collapsed bridge or gate: As long as you hold the Lantern high, you will be able to interact with Umbral and climb over obstacles or find alternative routes. During your wanderings you will find various physical obstacles, and it is at that moment that you will have to fully enter the world of Umbral, activating the lantern in a “definitive” way, if we can say so. At this point you will be immersed in a world of filth and demons, a world dotted with white shadows which, from time to time, will take shape becoming demons of all sorts who will attack you.

An indicator a will also appear at the top right eye shape: an energy bar will begin to fill around it, the more it increases, the higher it will be the bonus to acquiring Vigor (the in-game currency dropped by enemies). Having reached the peak of this bar, the eye will turn red it’s a powerful demon with two blades will emerge from below – literally from the ground – to kill you. The demon can be defeated, but we recommend doing so only in the advanced stages of the game.

In Umbral whatever you do, even just the time spent in that worldwill make a gray bar appear above your Health value: this bar it is erasableas long as hit your enemieseffectively recovering some health, while if the enemy hits you while you still have some “gray” you will instantly lose that portion of life, and you will have to recover it through the use of the Sanguinarix cross (the equivalent of the potions of any Sousl-like).

To exit Umbral all you need to do is find a Vestige (the classic Bonfire) or an area where you have placed your portable, defined Vestige Bud: Rest and you will return to Axiom. Unfortunately, no animation appears here but a rather annoying loading bar on a black background. At the vestige you will recover your health, mana And stamina in addition to the possibility of empower yourself by spending Vigor, the latter dropped by enemies or various objects. Side note: Unlike classic Soulslikes, in Lords of the Fallen the Vigor must be collected from the ground like any object.

You will also have access to it the journey between one Vestige and anotheran interesting solution that undoubtedly streamlines the game and makes the action faster. However, please note that only the last two portable Vestiges will remain active. Once the third is placed, the first two will be cancelled, so you will have to return to the ones pre-determined by the game. Like many others, the Umbral Lantern can also be upgraded by NPCs such as Molhu which will allow you to increase the use of the power of the Lantern: this object is in fact also essential in combat because allows you to explode small demons which make your enemies immune to damage but even better, because you can tear out the soul of an enemy, simultaneously choosing in which direction to send this soul. Once extracted you can hit it with all your strength because the enemy will be helpless for those few seconds.

Once you have become familiar with the Umbral Lantern system, know that another way to end up in the dark world is to die in Axiom and suddenly you will be taken to Umbral, with all the relevant penalties mentioned above: this entails a bit like having a second life in Lords of the Fallen but Don’t think you have an easy life, because you will have something to sweat about! The combat takes place just like a Souls, with the classic pointer on the enemy that you can choose to have active or not, while knowing that the keys have not even been remapped: they are exactly the same as in Dark Souls, so the combat feeling returned is the same itself, with the necessary contamination.

Taking with both hands from SekiroLords of the Fallen presents us with a parry-focused combat systemto the point that one perfect save not only will he not make us suffer no damage (this is why as the experience progresses you will abandon the shield in favor of a two-handed or double-weapon setting, it depends on your tastes) but it will also allow us to unbalance the enemyhaving at that point the opportunity to inflict a critical attack.

To unbalance the opponent you will be asked a number of perfect saves that can to vary, from one to four or even more depending on the boss you face. However, a less than perfect parry will still allow you to receive less damage, and that damage will be transformed into the grayed life mentioned above, recoverable if you inflict wounds on the enemy. Talking about Backstab or backstabin Lords of the Fallen it is not present in the strict sense of the term: if you arrive behind an enemy performing an attack charged with R2 will unbalance him 100% and in that case, you will be able to make a critical hit.

Yours Caped Crusader will have values ​​such as Strength, Agility, Constitution, Vitality, Radiance and Inferno: each upgradeable to the Vestige and each will influence certain factors such as damage, dodge and the load you carry. There is no shortage of magic and small “miracles” in the game, as well as thrown weapons displayed with an ammunition value below the stamina, an element which, as always, will be used to dodge, attack and parry.

Raw and brutal

Lords of the Fallen is a soulslike raw and brutalthe sum of many games also of the past, derivative from Dark Souls from which – undoubtedly – ​​it takes the essence of play, Sekiro from which plunder the accuracy of parries and bossfights made primarily by that fighting style, and finally Soul Reaver (the Souls ante litteram of which those who have several springs behind them like the person writing to you will remember) from which it takes liberally system of two parallel worlds and connected to each other.

Don’t be fooled: Lords of the Fallen has its own metrichis own style and personality to spare. During the game you will find yourself in “jaw-breaking” situations with elements that fill the screen with immense and scalable statues, breathtaking scenery and hidden areas that you will reach with your wits, but which you could miss because they are in fact optional.

The game undoubtedly rewards curiosity and those who are not afraid to dare, to experiment and to always find an alternative path, thanks to the use of the Umbral Lantern which it must be dosed with the right method. Don’t worry, you will learn by making mistakes, nothing strange. Lords of the Fallen is not a milestone in the gaming world, in fact it exists some smudges as the loading to rest at the Vestigiathe obligation to learn from an opinion which could turn up some noses (but the market wants this, right? Ed.), and in general a poor attention to some visual elements like the fire or bleeding we apply on enemies.

It seems as if, out of the blue, the developers have taken their hands off the programming and left some elements in the “initial” state of the works. Nothing irrecoverablefor goodness sake but this casts serious shadows on the final judgment of a game that really could have given more with little effort.