Lords of the Fallen is the protagonist of a new one trailerlasting eight minutes, which offers a overview on the characteristics, contents and peculiarities of the soulslike developed by Hexworks under the aegis of CI Games.

Having entered the gold phase in August, Lords of the Fallen will project us into a fascinating dark fantasy settingputting us in command of a warrior determined to face the unstoppable hordes of the demon god Adyr.

Moved by the powerful Unreal Engine 5the Hexworks title will make its debut on October 13th exclusively on current generation platforms, therefore PC, PS5 and Xbox Series