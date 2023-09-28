Lords of the Fallen is the protagonist of a new one trailerlasting eight minutes, which offers a overview on the characteristics, contents and peculiarities of the soulslike developed by Hexworks under the aegis of CI Games.
Having entered the gold phase in August, Lords of the Fallen will project us into a fascinating dark fantasy settingputting us in command of a warrior determined to face the unstoppable hordes of the demon god Adyr.
Moved by the powerful Unreal Engine 5the Hexworks title will make its debut on October 13th exclusively on current generation platforms, therefore PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
The video
In the video published today it is possible to see some of the scenarios that we will have the opportunity to explore during the Lords of the Fallen campaign, which promises to be particularly full-bodied and exciting.
The game will also allow us to access a cooperative multiplayer mode for two participants and to move through two different levels of reality, finding in both these places increasingly tough and dangerous adversaries, ready to attack us.
