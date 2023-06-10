Lords of the Fallen was presented at the Future Games Show 2023 with a new gameplay trailers which stands as a spectacular parade of splendid bosseach described in detail by the developers.

Specifically, the video illustrates the two dimensions that we will be able to access during the campaign, each characterized by different dangers and inhabited by gruesome creatures, as can be seen precisely in these sequences.

Out on October 13 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Lords of the Fallen will focus strongly on this aspect of the experience, and some of the enemies seen in today’s trailer will certainly remain etched in the memory of the players.

In fact, we go from literally huge and monstrous bosses to others of smaller size, but which ooze cruelty and wickedness from every pore, see for example the knight of the Inquisition with his devastating instruments of torture with which he will try to kill you in the most painful way possible.

Of course, on the gameplay side, the developers will not fail to give Lords of the Fallen an even more engaging rhythm and particularly solid mechanics, also linked to the use of weapons and the different builds that we will be able to build during the campaign.