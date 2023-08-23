A new cinematic trailer Of Lords of the Fallen was shown at Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2023. This is a particularly spectacular and evocative video, which prepares us for the challenge that awaits us on October 13th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Capable of introducing something new to the soulslike genre, Lords of the Fallen rewrites the original intellectual property by going to reinterpret the formula of the first chapter also thanks to some new mechanics.
The trailer
Interspersed with short in-game sequences, the Lords of the Fallen cinematic trailer presents some of the wonderful and deadly bosses we will have to deal with during the game’s campaign, and which will certainly give us a lot of trouble , as per tradition for soulslike.
Another aspect emphasized in the video is the double world structure that characterizes the title and which will allow us to move from the land of the living to that of the dead, encountering different pitfalls depending on where we move.
