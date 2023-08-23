A new cinematic trailer Of Lords of the Fallen was shown at Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2023. This is a particularly spectacular and evocative video, which prepares us for the challenge that awaits us on October 13th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Capable of introducing something new to the soulslike genre, Lords of the Fallen rewrites the original intellectual property by going to reinterpret the formula of the first chapter also thanks to some new mechanics.