For the first twelve minutes or so, the Lords of the Fallen gameplay video shows the exploration of an area dense with enemies. The character uses various weapons, such as a bow and arrow, a saber with a shield, and even magic. We have also recently seen a video that shows us the three schools of magic that we will find in the adventure.

GameSpot USA has released a new 14 minute video dedicated to Lords of the Fallen , the soulslike action RPG coming October 13, 2023 to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The video shows us the Fitzroy Gorge area.

The boss fight from the Lords of the Fallen video

Lords of the Fallen

The most interesting part is probably the boss fight. The battle takes place on a bridge and the opponent is “Ruiner”, a large warrior armed with an ax and a shield. The humanoid creature has horns and a tail, as well as sprouts on its shoulder straps. His main powers are related to fire, one of the elements of Lords of the Fallen that suddenly also applies to our character.

Unfortunately we cannot see the conclusion of the battle, but we can see that the player is defeated but resurrects: this is one of the peculiarities of Lords of the Fallen. The game world is divided into two realms, one of light and one of shadows, and when you lose your life during a bossfight you can be reborn in the other realm to continue fighting. Obviously a further KO leads to the classic game over with a reappearance at the closest checkpoint.