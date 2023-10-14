The PC version of Lords of the Fallen seems to suffer from several Technical Problemsand so the negative reviews on Steam: at the moment the ratings on the Valve platform are “average”, practically half positive and half not.

Aware of the situation, HexWorks wrote a post with a series of suggestions For improve performance of Lords of the Fallen on PC, advising for example to use automatic settings, update drivers and even manually act on files.

Furthermore, the development team has confirmed that Lords of the Fallen does not use Denuvo, after an accusation evidently made precisely to find an explanation for the technical inconveniences which afflict the title on PC.