The PC version of Lords of the Fallen seems to suffer from several Technical Problemsand so the negative reviews on Steam: at the moment the ratings on the Valve platform are “average”, practically half positive and half not.
Aware of the situation, HexWorks wrote a post with a series of suggestions For improve performance of Lords of the Fallen on PC, advising for example to use automatic settings, update drivers and even manually act on files.
Furthermore, the development team has confirmed that Lords of the Fallen does not use Denuvo, after an accusation evidently made precisely to find an explanation for the technical inconveniences which afflict the title on PC.
Not the soulslike you were hoping for?
The expectations towards the soulslike produced by CI Games were particularly high, but Lords of the Fallen received rather mixed ratings from the international press, with ratings ranging from 4 to 9.
In our review of Lords of the Fallen we highlighted the merits but also the defects of the game, equipped with splendid settings and a solid combat system, but also obvious balance and optimization problems.
