Lords of the Fallen has a release date: Friday 13th October 2023. Let’s hope it’s not unlucky.

The dark fantasy action-RPG (or Soulslike, if you will) has been developed by Hexworks as a reboot of the original 2014 game and will launch across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The release date comes with a new gameplay trailer you can check out below.

Lords of the Fallen Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Yes, that’s Iron Maiden’s Fear of the Dark accompanying all that fantasy violence.

The trailer shows a glimpse into the story, as well as a look at various enemies and weapon types. There are dragons, giants, dark knights, and a load of more inventive and terrifying creatures.

Perhaps more impressive are the environments – the game has been built in Unreal Engine 5 and really proves the power of the new technology.

“We are thrilled to announce the release date for Lords of the Fallen, a game our talented team has been lovingly crafting for the last few years,” said executive producer Saul Gascon.

“To celebrate, we are sharing a deeper look at the horrors of Mournstead, an immersive, dark fantasy world that will challenge even the bravest players, with its unique two-realm mechanic. We can’t wait for players to raise their Umbral Lamps this October, and discover the many secrets that lurk behind the darkness.”

Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell got a closer look at the game at GDC earlier this year and came away impressed by its scale and inventive take on the genre.

Lords of the Fallen is available to pre-order from today and comes in three editions: Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s Edition.