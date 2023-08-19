Lords of the Fallen introduces some novelty compared to the subgenus dei soulslike: the executive producer of the game, Saul Gascon, and the creative director Cezar Virtosu explained it to the microphones of IGN.

Characterized, as we know, by the unprecedented mechanic of the passage between the two worlds, Lords of the Fallen will allow players to change fighting stance in a dynamic way, without pauses as long as the stamina allows it.

The developers also have revolutionized the way inputs are received from the character, eliminating some traditional differences between attacks and tying everything to key presses, which can be rapid or maintained to obtain different results.