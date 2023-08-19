Lords of the Fallen introduces some novelty compared to the subgenus dei soulslike: the executive producer of the game, Saul Gascon, and the creative director Cezar Virtosu explained it to the microphones of IGN.
Characterized, as we know, by the unprecedented mechanic of the passage between the two worlds, Lords of the Fallen will allow players to change fighting stance in a dynamic way, without pauses as long as the stamina allows it.
The developers also have revolutionized the way inputs are received from the character, eliminating some traditional differences between attacks and tying everything to key presses, which can be rapid or maintained to obtain different results.
Matter of numbers
Saul Gascon and Cezar Virtosu also spoke about numbers of Lords of the Fallen, which will include twelve different families of weapons, all equipped with their own peculiarities, as well as a system of magic that will add further depth and spectacularity to the fights.
The developers have previously also talked about the duration of Lords of the Fallen, which according to their indications will take over thirty hours to complete the first time.
