The feedback haptic on the other hand will be used to perceive the blows suffered, but also the passage between the two worlds of the game, Axiom and Umbral. In the end, the controller speaker will emit the sounds of the shots of the weapons used by our character in Lords of the Fallen. Furthermore, the Umbral lamp will emit sounds that can be heard via the speaker.

First of all, it is indicated that i adaptive triggers they will resist pressure differently depending on the type of weapon: heavier ones and bows will return a sensation of heaviness and greater tension, for example. Additionally, heavy charged attacks will prevent you from pulling the trigger all the way until the shot is ready to be unloaded on the enemy.

Hexworks presented the latest news on Lords of the Fallen , the soulsike arriving on October 13th. More precisely, he revealed how the game exploits the DualSense controller . The information comes from the PS Blog.

The complete description of DualSense functions in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen will pit us against large and powerful enemies

There full explanationin translation, of the functions of the Lords of the Fallen DualSense reads as follows: “The adaptive triggers of the DualSense wireless controller gave us the opportunity to make each group of weapons feel different, giving players visceral feedback through the setting of different levels of resistance when pulling the trigger, allowing them to almost feel the weapon in their hands. For example, while light weapons and crossbows have less resistance, medium and heavy weapons are always more consistent. Bows They have an even higher resistance on the trigger, replicating the sensation of pulling the string before releasing an arrow towards the targeted horrors.”

“To ensure immersion, thanks to the DualSense wireless controller, players who use attacks with heavy charges they will experience charging at their fingertips; when the majority of the trigger is fully pulled back, it will pause until the attack is ready to be unleashed. Only then can players pull the trigger back for the remainder of its travel and execute the attack to devastating effect.”

“Haptic feedback is a critical tool that allows players to feel every light and heavy attack. We made sure players know exactly when their Caped Crusader is hit from enemies or fall damage. They will also hear the passing of Axiom and Umbral when they are killed for the first time and experience the devastating resonance of boss roars. Always clutched in the right hand of the gloomy protagonist, Umbral’s supernatural lamp will also make the right side of the DualSense gently rumble when near various important locations in Mournstead.”

“The dangerous journey that players face during the game is audible not only through the 3D sound capabilities of the PS5, but also through the controller speaker, as every step taken by the Caped Crusader is audible. When players use a weapon to strike their enemies – whether it’s one of hundreds of melee or ranged weapons or many spells – their unique sounds also waft out of the controller’s speaker.”

“Finally, the speaker of the DualSense wireless controller is the container for the sounds emitted by the mysterious Umbral lamp. This otherworldly and supernatural relic, collected by the Caped Crusader at the start of the game, whispers to players when various events occur: from approaching Umbral points of interest in the game world, to when the lamp is used to snatch the soul from enemy bodies using the Soul Flay mechanic, and more.”

Finally, we leave you with the trailer offering an overview of the game.