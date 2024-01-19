Lords of the Fallen was probably the biggest success of CI Game. According to what was reported in a report by Edison Group, a company that deals with financial investments, the game would have sold more than 1.2 million copies at the end of November 2023. We can therefore consider the figure lower than the real one, which in the meantime will certainly have grown, considering the Christmas period sales.

The last known figure was provided by the publisher themselves and spoke of 1 million copies sold in the first eight days. The Edison Group document also talks about several games in progress in the CI Games studios, with Project Survive expected to be released in 2025. It is a game driven by Unreal Engine 5, about which nothing is yet known. Also in development is Project Scorpio, the studio's first attempt at live service.