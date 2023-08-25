The development studio Hexworks has announced that Lords of the Fallen entered into Gold phase . So he will make it to get out on time for October 13, 2023. The news came from the company’s official X account, where it was also reported that the developers will soon hold a stream to answer questions from the community.

Lords of the Fallen is a promising title

Lords of the Fallen is an action RPG of the type soulslike in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The rebirth of the demon god Adyr causes great concern for the whole world and the Dark Crusaders must set out to try and stop him. Will they make it? Or will they be crushed by the power of the monsters who defend it?

The player will then have to travel the vast world, master the combat system and face all sorts of dangers, including some colossal bosses, to be able to stop the incoming danger.

It should be noted that Lords of the Fallen will also be playable in online cooperative mode, to the delight of those who like to share the suffering. The game will allow you to fully customize your character, choosing one of nine initial classes. We’ll see if it’s worth waiting for.