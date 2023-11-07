Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks has laid out its 2023 roadmap for the Soulslike.

A number of free content additions are in development, but perhaps most intriguing is a new questline event – presumably to extend the core storyline.

The plan also includes ongoing weekly enhancements, including stability, performance, save game fixes, multiplayer improvements, balancing, increased boss difficulty, and other quality of life tweaks.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Lords of the Fallen Extended Gameplay PresentationWatch on YouTube

Hexworks has already launched a Halloween event for the game, which is now a permanent addition, as well as a reduction in mob density to ensure players aren’t overwhelmed by enemies.

It’s unclear what specifically is next in line, but updates are set to include:

Umbral, Rhogar and Radiant armor sets and questlines

Two new spell packs

Two inventory expansions

New Grievous Strikes

Additional secret boss weapon abilities

Gamepad rebinding

Split PvE and PvP balancing

New Game Plus and modifiers

New Game Plus was already tweaked in a patch in October, but the notes stated a full modifier system was on the way.

Lords of the Fallen has already received plenty of frequent patches since its release on 13th October. The most recent patch increased the difficulty of some bosses, as well as the Scarlet Shadow reaper in Umbral.

The game was criticized in reviews for its poor performance across all platforms. However, each update to the game has improved the experience for players. Digital Foundry has a review of these patches on the way.

And with this roadmap, updates are set to continue at least until the end of the year. It’s great Hexworks is supporting its game, although many of these improvements would have been welcome on launch day.

See the full roadmap below.