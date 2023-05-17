Lords of the Fallen will be shown by IGN with a extended version of the gameplay trailers. When? Tomorrow, May 18, at 15.00 Italian time: you can watch the video directly within this news.

A few days after the leak with the release date of Lords of the Fallen, the time has therefore come to review the promising action RPG developed by Hexworks, arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

CI Games’ most ambitious project, Lords of the Fallen aims to deliver an experience soulslike engaging and spectacular, capable of arousing the interest of all fans of this difficult sub-genre.

To achieve this goal dark fantasy elements will be mixed, fascinating and vast settings, memorable characters and of course a rich bestiary of enemies and devastating bosses that we will be tasked with facing over and over again before winning.