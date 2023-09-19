The developers at Hexaworks have published a Official FAQ Of Lords of the Fallenwhich answers the questions of greatest interest to the community, such as console graphics modes, duration, New Game+, customization and much more.
As for the duration, the development team says that Lords of the Fallen will take on average 35 – 40 hours to reach the credits. However, they add that those who want to complete the game 100% or are new to the souls-like genre will take longer.
Speaking of difficulty, Hexaworks states that the game was designed to guarantee a high challenge and there will be no selectable difficulty levels, but at the same time they reassure that it is an experience within the reach of even the least skilled players. In particular they report that it will always be possible to level your character to overcome seemingly impossible challenges or rely on the help of other players thanks to co-op.
Speaking of multiplayer, Lords of the Fallen will support the cross-play but not between consoles of different platforms. This means that Xbox and PlayStation players will not be able to play together but will be able to do so with those on PC.
Another detail is that possible avoid invasions altogether in our game. There are two options in this sense: deactivating multiplayer entirely from the menu or via a consumable item sold by a specific PC, which temporarily prevents you from being invaded.
Graphics modes and New Game+
As regards the graphics modes on PS5 and Xbox Series, the developers say that there will be the classic Quality and Performance presets. The former will lock the framerate at 30 fps while the latter will aim for 60 fps. In both cases the resolution will be 4K upscaled from 1440p and 1080p respectively, as revealed in a previous interview.
On PC, however, you can clearly push the graphic quality, resolution and framerate depending on your hardware (here are the hardware requirements) and the support for both NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. Also on this platform it will be possible to freely reassign the keys by playing with mouse and keyboard.
As for the customization of your character, Hexaworks promises a varied and deep creation editor, which will allow you to modify hairstyle, tattoos, scars and even the silhouette. It will also be possible to color the metal, fabric and leather parts of the armor as desired. Furthermore, they confirmed that during the course of the adventure it will be possible to find every single piece of equipment from the initial classes.
Finally, the developers have confirmed the presence of the mode New Game Pluswhich is obviously unlocked by completing the game, with players being able to freely choose whether to immediately try a new game or continue exploring the world of Lords of the Fallen after the credits.
The New Game + brings with it several changes and innovations designed to add further challenges for players, to be precise:
- All “Ancient Vestiges” (game checkpoints) are disabled, except the one in the hub area. This means that players will have to rely on the vestiges of seedlings (which they create themselves) to advance through the world. This further increases the difficulty, as you can only have one self-created vestige at a time.
- Enemies increase in strength significantly, making encounters even deadlier than in the first campaign.
- Enemies’ resistance to the elements evolves dramatically.
We remind you that Lords of the Fallen will be available on PS5, Xbox Series October 13, 2023. Here’s our test.
