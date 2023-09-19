The developers at Hexaworks have published a Official FAQ Of Lords of the Fallenwhich answers the questions of greatest interest to the community, such as console graphics modes, duration, New Game+, customization and much more.

As for the duration, the development team says that Lords of the Fallen will take on average 35 – 40 hours to reach the credits. However, they add that those who want to complete the game 100% or are new to the souls-like genre will take longer.

Speaking of difficulty, Hexaworks states that the game was designed to guarantee a high challenge and there will be no selectable difficulty levels, but at the same time they reassure that it is an experience within the reach of even the least skilled players. In particular they report that it will always be possible to level your character to overcome seemingly impossible challenges or rely on the help of other players thanks to co-op.

Speaking of multiplayer, Lords of the Fallen will support the cross-play but not between consoles of different platforms. This means that Xbox and PlayStation players will not be able to play together but will be able to do so with those on PC.

Another detail is that possible avoid invasions altogether in our game. There are two options in this sense: deactivating multiplayer entirely from the menu or via a consumable item sold by a specific PC, which temporarily prevents you from being invaded.