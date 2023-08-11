The release of the most awaited soulslike of 2023 is now imminent: Lords of the Fallen of Hexworks has shared important details about the title starting with the average duration of a complete game session, which yes attests to 25 hours and it could be extended to 30 hours of gameplay if you are more thorough in exploring every corner of the title.

The single player experience for us, that we know any enemy that shows up, we know everything about it, is around 25 hours. For a new player, that’s around 30 or more.

stated the creative director Cezar Virtosu who then added:

The tutorial area requires over an hour and a half. For us it takes at most 25 minutes. I have thirty hours or so.

The studio manager Saul Gascon he then added details about the New Game Plus:

We have quite a few surprises waiting for players. Just to name one, there are the Ancient Vestiges which are always there. There are the Vestige seedlings that you can build yourself. So in New Game Plus there is only one Ancient vestige (everyone else is outside) and is located in the main hub. Every Vestige you want, you have to build yourself: this means mastering the environment itself.

Vestiges are the equivalent of bonfires of the game and can be used to fast travel, level up, and rest.

Interestingly, Lords of the Fallen originally had a single Ancient vestigeergo a single meeting point to power up and rest but while the Souls veterans present among their player-testers were happy, others did not share the development team’s enthusiasm.

We kept the original vision, but only for New Game Plus.

The development team then stated that there are other surprises not yet revealed and who will reserve the right to let us discover it when the game is released.