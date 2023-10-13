Lords of the Fallen is available on consoles and computers starting today, October 13, 2023. As always, players want to know if the game has performance problems and, specifically for the PC version, if it also includes Denuvo, the anti-tamper technology that sometimes limits performance of the game. The answer, in the case of Lords of the Fallen, is no, does not use Denuvo.

The comment came directly from Hexworks developer, as you can see above, via X. One user asked why YouTube channel Gameranx says Denuvo is used in the game. The Lords of the Fallen team then responded that it isn’t actually used and there are no plans to add it in the future.

We remember that Denuvo it is mainly used to protect a game from “theft” attempts during the launch period, i.e. the moment of maximum sales. Some developers delete it after some time, when sales have dropped or perhaps after the block has been overcome and it has therefore lost its purpose. In the case of Lords of the Fallen, however, it is not really present.