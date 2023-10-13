Lords of the Fallen is available on consoles and computers starting today, October 13, 2023. As always, players want to know if the game has performance problems and, specifically for the PC version, if it also includes Denuvo, the anti-tamper technology that sometimes limits performance of the game. The answer, in the case of Lords of the Fallen, is no, does not use Denuvo.
The comment came directly from Hexworks developer, as you can see above, via X. One user asked why YouTube channel Gameranx says Denuvo is used in the game. The Lords of the Fallen team then responded that it isn’t actually used and there are no plans to add it in the future.
We remember that Denuvo it is mainly used to protect a game from “theft” attempts during the launch period, i.e. the moment of maximum sales. Some developers delete it after some time, when sales have dropped or perhaps after the block has been overcome and it has therefore lost its purpose. In the case of Lords of the Fallen, however, it is not really present.
Lords of the Fallen and its performance issues
Lords of the Fallen has some problems on PC and PS5, based on reports online and also on our review. However, it seems that the Xbox Series X|S version is particularly problematic and the development team has already confirmed that it is working on an update to improve the Microsoft version of the video game.
Tell us, which version are you playing?
#Lords #Fallen #confirms #doesnt #Denuvo #accusation
Leave a Reply