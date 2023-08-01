Soulslike: a genre that is raging, revealed years ago by the progenitor of the series Demon’s Souls which has had several more or less successful products as “clones”. In 2014, with the release of the first chapter exclusively for the reference consoles of the time Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One Lords of the Fallen he was able to hit the mark, carving out a fair amount of audience at the time niche on the genre.

Today Soulslike sell a lot and are one of the cornerstones of the modern videogame scene. The development team of Lords of the Fallen has provided various information regarding the performance of the game and this time, confirms the granites and much agonized 60 fps even if it is not clear whether these performances will be achievable in 4K mode or (more realistically) in the 1080p version, code for Full-HD, a mode still predominant in modern gaming.

The challenge that Lords of the Fallen is called to faceis proposed once again as the most difficult ever: to challenge last year’s champion of FromSoftware or Elden Ring, fresh from Game of the Year. The task of the new Soulslike title will be to innovate without leaving anything to chance, going to amaze gamers with something new.