Lords of The Fallen has sold more than one million copies ten days after launch, despite some problems, promptly addressed by the development team, which published 24 patches post launch and is continuing to actively support the game.

CI Games has high expectations for Lords of The Fallen , Hexworks’ latest effort. According to the company, in the next few years it could exceed 100 million dollars Of revenues . It is one of the group’s main intellectual properties, which will be developed with other titles and content in the coming years.

Growing interest

According to Marek Tymiński, the president of CI Games: “The interest in the game is growing, so we firmly believe that we will achieve this goal.”

As of October 2023, Lords of the Fallen ranked 6th in Europe, and 20th in the United States among the most popular games in Steam.

Work on “Project Survive“, the next big intellectual property from CI Games, developed by the internal studio Underdog Studio using Unreal Engine 5. In 2024 meanwhile, Hexworks will launch “Project 3”, which is expected to be a AAA action role-playing game. Both projects will release on PC and console.

