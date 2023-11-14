On Amazon Italy is now available on offer Lords of the Fallen in PS5 version. The game is sold at a reported 33% discount from the recommended price. You can find the game at this address or via the box below.

UPDATE: the New product on offer is out of stock, but is now available used at a price which, including shipping, is identical.

The advised price for Lords of the Fallen it is €69.99. The lowest recent price was €49.99 according to Amazon. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon.

You can also find many other titles on offer regarding PlayStation. Lords of the Fallen will take you on an adventure dealing with two parallel worlds, with the aim of overthrowing Adyr. To help your hero, a lantern that will allow the player to travel between these two worlds.