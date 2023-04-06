Speaking to GamesRadar, the creative director of Lords of the Fallen – Cezar Virtosu – unveiled that the team has been working to make sure of eliminating one of the biggest problems of the average soulslike: the initial stage of the game.

The team created a “long introductory experience” which is intended to give players all the knowledge needed to play Lords of the Fallen and to avoid the frustration that often strikes those less skilled and immediately get stuck with souslike games. Virtosu explains that the difference between being motivated and being frustrated is understanding why you failed and what the game wants us to do.

The creative director of Lords of the Fallen stated that “with a long entry phase, we believe players will be able to practice and master all the basics before letting them out into our very cutthroat world.”

Obviously this doesn’t mean the game will be easy, but Lords of the Fallen will try to help those who are not very skilled and need a little more time to understand how to win. Obviously the team’s hope is that this will help attract more audiences, not just historical genre buffs.

We haven’t seen much of the game yet, but we do know that the authors realized they had created a boss identical to Malenia.