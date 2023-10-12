A few hours after the launch of Lords of the Fallenthe developers of Hexworks have communicated to players that they will soon publish a corrective patch, which among other things aims to bring the Xbox Series X|S version to be on par with those PS5 and PC.

Via a post on Twitter | X the team thanked all the content creators who helped the studio to promptly create corrective patches to improve the performance of Lords of the Fallen before launch.

This allowed the team to ensure that with the PS5 and PC versions, players can “enjoy the game as intended”, at least according to the developers, given that as reported in our review of Lords of the Fallen on PC the game suffers Of several bugs and less than excellent optimization.

The Xbox Series corrective patchwhich will hopefully be released within a few days of launch.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the content creators who have worked with us to enable the rapid release of patches, updates and performance improvements before the launch of Lords of the Fallen,” the post reads.

“As a result, PC and PS5 players will be able to enjoy the game as intended. The Xbox version is currently being updated to bring it into line with other platforms, and the patch will be released in the next few days.”