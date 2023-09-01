CI Games has released a new gameplay videos Of Lords of the Fallen. It is particularly interesting because it shows a good seventeen minutes of uninterrupted play, i.e. without editing breaks. In short, it’s the HEXWORKS game in its purest form, if you pass the phrase, so it’s a great way to get an idea of what to expect from the final version. Let’s see it:
For those unfamiliar with it, Lords of the Fallen is a soulslike developed using Unreal Engine 5. It will use Lumen as a lighting system and the Chaos Physics of the Epic Games engine to simulate the animations of some objects, such as clothes or chains.
In the video you can observe in particular the mechanics of the combat system, with the player-driven character called upon to fight against different creatures, in environments that seem quite varied, as far as the scenario allows. Will we be able to defeat Adyr, the demon god?
More information
The story of Lords of the Fallen is fascinating as it seems: after an era marked by a fierce tyranny, the demonic god Adyr was finally defeated. However, the gods are not meant to stay dead forever. Now, millennia later, Adyr’s resurrection is imminent. As one of the legendary Dark Crusaders, the player will have to traverse both the realm of the living and the dead to defeat him. He will then be involved in epic battles against colossal bosses, will participate in frenetic fights and will have to interact with other characters.
Lords of the Fallen is out on October 13, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. If you want to know more, read our tried of Lords of the Fallen.
