CI Games has released a new gameplay videos Of Lords of the Fallen. It is particularly interesting because it shows a good seventeen minutes of uninterrupted play, i.e. without editing breaks. In short, it’s the HEXWORKS game in its purest form, if you pass the phrase, so it’s a great way to get an idea of ​​what to expect from the final version. Let’s see it:

For those unfamiliar with it, Lords of the Fallen is a soulslike developed using Unreal Engine 5. It will use Lumen as a lighting system and the Chaos Physics of the Epic Games engine to simulate the animations of some objects, such as clothes or chains.

In the video you can observe in particular the mechanics of the combat system, with the player-driven character called upon to fight against different creatures, in environments that seem quite varied, as far as the scenario allows. Will we be able to defeat Adyr, the demon god?