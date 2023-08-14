Via GameSpot’s YouTube channel, CI Games and Hexworks presented a gameplay videos of about 17 minutes of Lords of the Fallenwhich you can view below.

The video is commented by the development team, which offers us an overview of the gameplay mechanics while on-screen combat sequences, exploration and even some boss fights.

In this regard, the movie emphasizes the ability of the protagonist to travel between two different worlds, or Axiom, the realm of the living, and Umbral, that of the dead. The game world of the two realities is superimposable but not entirely identical. For example, in the video we see how it is possible to reach apparently inaccessible areas by entering the realm of Umbral, but at the cost of having to deal with enemies absent in Axiom.

This gameplay dynamic is also of great importance during fights. In fact, if we are defeated, we will not return to the checkpoint, but rather we will resurrect immediately at the point where we died, but inside Axiom, and we will thus have a second chance against our killer.