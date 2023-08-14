Via GameSpot’s YouTube channel, CI Games and Hexworks presented a gameplay videos of about 17 minutes of Lords of the Fallenwhich you can view below.
The video is commented by the development team, which offers us an overview of the gameplay mechanics while on-screen combat sequences, exploration and even some boss fights.
In this regard, the movie emphasizes the ability of the protagonist to travel between two different worlds, or Axiom, the realm of the living, and Umbral, that of the dead. The game world of the two realities is superimposable but not entirely identical. For example, in the video we see how it is possible to reach apparently inaccessible areas by entering the realm of Umbral, but at the cost of having to deal with enemies absent in Axiom.
This gameplay dynamic is also of great importance during fights. In fact, if we are defeated, we will not return to the checkpoint, but rather we will resurrect immediately at the point where we died, but inside Axiom, and we will thus have a second chance against our killer.
The latest news, including post-launch support and duration of the adventure
Thanks to the latest interviews granted by the Hexworks development team, many new details have arrived on Lords of the Fallen, including the number of hours needed to get to the end credits and plans for post-launch support.
On our pages we also published this week a new test of Lords of the Fallen, in which we offer you our first impressions of this soul-like with a dark-fantasy setting. We remind you that the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting from October 13, 2023.
