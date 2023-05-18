A video leaked on the net would seem to have revealed the exit date Of Lords of the Fallen and some gameplay sequences of the trailer scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

The video in question was posted on Imgur a this address and it would seem extrapolated directly from the official site of the game. The clip shows in rapid succession some sequences taken from the game with enemies, bosses, spells and some of the player’s special attacks. At the end is indicated the October 13, 2023 as the release date of Lords of the Fallen, which by the way is the same as it was suggested by Lumia Updates last week.

While not of the best possible quality, the footage would appear to be authentic, but in any case we’ll know for sure in less than 24 hours. In fact tomorrow, May 18, at 15:00 Italian the US division of IGN will preview a new trailer of the extended gameplay and presumably on this occasion the official release date of the game will also be announced.

For now we know that Lords of the Fallen is a dark fantasy soulslike packed with colossal boss battles and a gripping storyline. Recently CI Games has revealed that one of its goals is to solve a historical defect of the genre, or accessibility for budding players, creating a long introductory experience that aims to provide all the knowledge necessary to understand the mechanics gameplay and avoid frustration for those unaccustomed to soulslikes.