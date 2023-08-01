The video introduces us to the pair of enemies of Lords of the Fallen. Tancred is the “Master of Punishments”, while his brother Reinhold is called “The Walled One”. The two are uniquely connected, as you can see in the second phase of the fight.

IGN USA has released a new trailer dedicated to Lords of the Fallen , the soulslike action RPG coming October 13th. In this new gameplay videos we can see one boss fight against Tancred and Reinhold.

Lords of the Fallen: The boss fight gameplay

Lords of the Fallen will propose a large world torn between two realities

The Lords of the Fallen video shows us various interesting details related to the gameplay. First of all, as we already knew, we see that the combat system of this soulslike is not based solely on melee: the battle opens with the player character using a small spear to strike the opponent from a distance. In general, we know that there will be no shortage of spells and skills to fight from a safe distance, switching from melee to long-range attacks in a very fluid way.

The clash continues and allows us to see some attack moves of this Lords of the Fallen boss, but above all we can see that it is possible stun the opponent so as to perform a critical hit while that is blocked. Unfortunately, the battle is designed to be cinematic and completely lacks a graphical interface and information that allows you to understand how effective this move is.

We also note that it is possible to do a parry against this enemy: in a previous video another boss was shown, who had been parryed; can we perhaps assume that this type of move is possible against all (or at least many) bosses in Lords of the Fallen? Some attacks can also be deflected without immediately allowing a counterattack: it is possible that the mechanics are more elaborate than expected.

Continuing, we see that dealing enough damage triggers a second phase, which reveals how the two brothers live together in the same body or that one of them is the armor that contains the other. The enemy then takes on a different appearance and moves which forces the player to change his strategy. However, the video of Lords of the Fallen ends before the conclusion of the battle.