Lords of the Fallen will allow players to move between two worldsand the new gameplay videos published by IGN illustrates precisely this specific mechanism of the interesting soulslike developed by Hexworks.

Out October 13 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Lords of the Fallen will see us exploring freely the realm of the living and the realm of the deadmoving from one place to another and consequently facing different enemies.

It is a mechanism that the authors of the game have also introduced in order to enhance the exploratory phase of experience, given that, for example, it will be possible to overcome blocks that are not present on the other plane of existence.