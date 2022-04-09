During the latest meeting with shareholders, Marek Tymiński, CEO of CI Games, stated that Lords of the Fallen 2 will come out on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC in the 2023. We also learn that the game’s markting will begin in the second half of this year and that the project is the most ambitious of the development house.

“Lords of the Fallen 2 is our biggest project. We will start the marketing campaign in the third quarter of this year and the game is scheduled to launch in 2023. Production is going according to plan,” says Tymiński, who later added. that the budget for the souls-like sequel it will be significantly larger than the previous game, which cost about $ 9.8 million.

Lords of the Fallen, a promotional image

Considering the timing for the start of the marketing campaign, it is not excluded that the release date will be set in the first half of 2023. But this is just our guess.

Tymiński also revealed that the studio is working on a new game in the “Sniper” series and a new survival IP, entrusted to the blind BatFields studio. It is not excluded that we will hear about these projects in the coming months, but the CEO of CI Games says that the focus at the moment is on Lords of the Fallen 2.