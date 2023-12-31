Lords Mobile and Dreamworks Shrek join forces for a unique event full of surprises for players, including rewards and a prize competition.
IGG and Dreamworks, two of the world's most successful entertainment companies, worked side by side in the collaboration Lords Mobile x Dreamworks Shrek. Starting from December 1st, thanks to Lords Mobile x Dreamworks Shrek, it will be possible to find the characters from animated films of Shrek in the Kingdoms of Athena until January 31st. Naturally, among these characters cannot be missing Princess Fiona, Donkey, Puss in Boots and Shrek himself.
To welcome the initiative, Shrek and Honor Keeper, the great knight of Lords Mobile, will appear as ice sculptures at Jingyuetan National Scenic Spot (in Changchun, China).
Lords Mobile x Shrek game events
There are also several game events.
The Shrek Adventures involve searching for Page Fragments and solving various puzzles to obtain a whole series of rewards, such as the special Shrek-themed Castle Skin, exclusive Avatars, Artifacts, Emotes and more.
Then there's the Far Far Away Storewhere you can exchange your collaboration items for all the tempting stuff we told you about earlier.
But it doesn't end there because there is also a draw for a contest. By participating in Fantasy Faction War, Return of the Lords and Puzzle Adventure you could get an Apple Watch 2, an iPhone Pro Max, a PS5, an Amazon gift card and all kinds of exclusive gadgets, like a Lords Mobile branded Logitech keyboard.
For more details, visit the Lords Mobile Facebook page or the Lords Mobile x Dreamworks Shrek special event page.
Lords Mobile and Shrek, let's discover them!
Dreamworks Ogre is absolutely iconic: In addition to obviously being an animated film, Shrek also boasts a video game series and franchise. And as if that wasn't enough, his great successes also include a stage musical and a spin-off of Puss in Boots.
Lords Mobile, the Strategic MMO by IGG for mobile devices and PC it has over 640 million downloads and billions of hours played by fans from all over the world. Download Lords Mobile for free on App Store, Google Play, Steam or up PC (via the game's official website).
