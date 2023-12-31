Lords Mobile and Dreamworks Shrek join forces for a unique event full of surprises for players, including rewards and a prize competition.

IGG and Dreamworks, two of the world's most successful entertainment companies, worked side by side in the collaboration Lords Mobile x Dreamworks Shrek. Starting from December 1st, thanks to Lords Mobile x Dreamworks Shrek, it will be possible to find the characters from animated films of Shrek in the Kingdoms of Athena until January 31st. Naturally, among these characters cannot be missing Princess Fiona, Donkey, Puss in Boots and Shrek himself. To welcome the initiative, Shrek and Honor Keeper, the great knight of Lords Mobile, will appear as ice sculptures at Jingyuetan National Scenic Spot (in Changchun, China).