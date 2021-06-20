New Zealand hit singer Lorde (24) recently released her first single in four years and it seems she’s been listening to George Michael a lot in the meantime. The number solar power sounds as strong as his hit according to many listeners Freedom! ’90 , which is about to be followed by a lawsuit. But nothing could be further from the truth, as it turns out. Michael’s next of kin consider it an honor above all.



Leon van Wijk



Jun 20 2021











‘We see that many people make a connection between freedom and solar power‘, write the relatives of the iconic singer on the official social media accounts. “George would have been flattered to hear that, so from one great artist to another, we wish her all the best with the single.”

Lorde’s song is also quite similar by the way Loaded by British band Primal Scream. She is aware of that, but according to her it was not intentional.

“I had never listened to Primal Scream in my life and was only advised to give it a go,” she said recently. ,,I wrote the song on the piano and then we realized it’s very similar to Loaded.”

She contacted the band’s frontman, Bobby Gillespie. “He reacted so well to it. He said, “Things like this happen, you captured a vibe that we found years ago.” And he gave his blessing. So, officially: Loaded is one hundred percent the blueprint for this song, but we got there naturally ourselves. And I’m happy about that.”

After the release, the band wrote on Twitter: ‘We love the new single from Lorde.’



The number freedom you may also know Robbie Williams, who launched his solo career with it in 1996. When Lorde was making her new song, she initially thought it was just Rock DJ was, his hit song from 2000. The result is nothing like that, but she did borrow a phrase. Where at Williams’can I kick it? Yes you can!‘ is heard, Lorde sings: ‘Can I kick it? Yes I can.’



Lorde in the clip for Solar Power. © YouTube Lorde



