New Zealand singer Lorde, 26, has revealed in an open letter to her followers through his tumblr page who has been suffering from a mysterious illness for years and now lives with special anguish. “My body is really inflamed, it’s trying to tell me something and I’m trying to support it, but nothing seems to help and I get frustrated,” confesses Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, which is the artist’s real name. “My gut isn’t working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I’ve gotten sick half a dozen times. “At the beginning of this year I realized that listening to my body is difficult for me, it is something I never learned to do,” she says honestly.

Lorde became a musical phenomenon in 2013, when she was just 17 years old, thanks to the success of Royals, an album that was critically acclaimed. However, her music career has been low-key since then. In 2017 she released her second album, Melodramaand in 2021 he returned with the song Solar power, the first in four years. In her letter, published on Wednesday, September 20, the singer explains that the last few years have been difficult for her and that now she is beginning to be aware that she is not getting better. “This year I’ve been trying to teach myself to take care of my body, but it’s actually been hard. “She has made me acutely aware of all the times I ignored him or didn’t give him what he needed, shamed him into a fight or flight response, took a handful of pills and moved on,” she relates. In fact, as she comments in the post, she has recently stopped taking “the little yellow pill” that she has taken “every morning for thousands of mornings” since she was 15: “I’m going to see how it goes.” .

Furthermore, the artist seems to recognize in the writing that she is not going through a good sentimental moment either. Since 2016, Lorde has been in a discreet relationship with music entrepreneur Justin Warren, 42. According to the local media New Zealand Herald, They met when she signed with Universal Music in 2009, when the singer was only 13 years old, they began dating six years later. Now, it seems that the courtship has come to an end. “I am living with anguish again. It’s different, but the same. Everything hurts, all the time. I forget why, but then I remember,” she laments, although she assures that she is trying not to hide from the pain. “I now understand that pain is not something to hide from, that there is actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I’m tired of being with myself. Like chocolate to try to manipulate the endorphins, bring back the sweet happiness of Easter morning. “I sit in the time machine and wait for it to move, but it hasn’t been invented yet,” she reflects at the beginning of the text.

Throughout the cryptic writing, she also details, in her own way, the reasons why she has declined to go to this year’s Paris Fashion Week. “They all look very thin. Just thinking about that makes me feel tired and far away. I’m not sure if it’s having an effect on anyone else. I keep spending money, wondering if what’s in the package will make me feel good, but I guess I buy the wrong things. I was going to go to fashion week in Paris, I had all these big plans, but this week I called my manager and backed out. At the beginning of my career I promised myself that I would never be one of the people who smiles in the spotlight if it wasn’t real.

Still, the winner of the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year for Royals has reassured her fans by admitting that she is determined to reflect on 2023 with “fondness” and “a little wonder” and that, despite everything, she faces it with emotion. “Earlier this year I saw that my body is completely magnificent and that hating it is as useless as hating a tree; that, truly, I love doing my job and that my life is like a beautiful tapestry, and every inch of it is precious and has meaning,” she says. Songs, as she writes, are her way of letting go of something and opening doors: “Every time I put something into words as I see it, when I put it to the right music, a knot comes loose in me. But it also hurts to face the knots.”

This summer, the singer has carried out a brief tour of European festivals, with appearances such as the All Together Now Festival in Ireland or the Øya Festival in Norway. In March, Lorde hinted that she might be working on new material, but later clarified that she “wasn’t saying it, not for a while.” At the moment, it is unknown that she will publish any new musical work. The only thing she advances in the writing is that she has been living in London since May ― “alone with my thoughts” ― and that she will soon return to New York: “And then home.”