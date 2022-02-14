While we are waiting to find out more about the production Amazon The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powercomes a pleasant news for lovers of the brand, given that the anime Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has a release date: the April 12, 2024as revealed exclusively by the well-known portal Variety.

It must be said that the release date of Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is still quite far away, and in fact this does not go perfectly with the new production arriving, which instead, after the first trailer unveiled on the occasion of the Super Bowlwill show up before the end of the year.

Among other things, in this specific case we have had the opportunity to admire some of the protagonists who will color the events revisited in Amazon sauce, with many insights into the lore (and some changes that are making many fans turn up their noses). You can find the material in this in-depth study.

We are talking about a production of which we do not know much, although there is already a first screen to anticipate the events, as you can see below.

For sure, Warner Bros.which is at work on the new production potentially of truly excellent quality, according to this first photo, will have the opportunity to deepen everything over the next few months and yearsgiven that more than two of the latter separate us from the debut of the production, which for sure will continue to be developed and deepened even after analyzing the success of the other projects related to Tolkien’s world.

Among other things, it seems that the rights of the beloved brand are currently on sale, and therefore in a not too long time everything could be deepened by some further company. We have explored the story in the article which you can access from this link.