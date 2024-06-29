During a recent chat with Empire, he showrunner of The Rings of Power – JD Payne and Patrick McKay – talked about the show’s second season and revealed Sauron’s plans.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will return to Prime Video for its second season in August, and the show is expected to focus more on Sauron, the franchise’s main villain. What can we expect from the character in more detail?

The words of the showrunners of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

“If I had to pick one reason to make this show and set it in this era, it would be this,” McKay explained. “From minute one we talked about Milton’s Paradise Lost, Walter White and Tony Soprano, and how Sauron has the potential to be like those greats. evil heroesby “hero” I simply mean as “protagonist”… This is the great story that has not yet been told on a screen.”

“You could already see something before,” McKay explained about the role of Sauron in Season 1. “Now with Season 2 we have the opportunity to play it out: the audience is really invested in this story now. We know who he is. We have a pretty good idea of ​​what he wants. The fun is in seeing other people caught in his web.”

“Over the course of the season, the plan begins. We see everything happen step by step and in the last couple of episodes we realize the level and the extent of his wickedness and how profound his whole strategy was.”

“All of our stories start to blend into one story,” McKay added. “And that one story is tied to how Sauron takes power and threatens the entire world“.

