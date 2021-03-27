The Marvel Cinematic Universe was renewed with the premiere of WandaVision on Disney Plus and continues to explore the consequences of Avengers: endgame with Falcon & the Winter Soldier. Now, fans are waiting for the new fictions and characters that the franchise will present.

With more than 20 films, the MCU can boast of having signed several coveted Hollywood stars and more artists are excited to be a part. In this regard, we share with you all the actors who went from the Middle Ages to the Marvel Universe:

Richard Armitage: Thorin Oak Shield – Christian Celis

Benedict Cumberbatch: Smaug – Doctor Strange

David Wenham: Faramir – Harold Meachun

Andy Serkis: Gollum – Klaw

Marton Csokas: Celeborn – Dr Kafkha

Hugo Weaving: Elrond – Red Skull

Liv Tyler: Arwen – Betty Ross

Cate Blanchett: Galadriel – Hela

Lee Pace: Thranduil – Ronan

Evangeline Lilly: Tauriel – Hope Van Dyne

Martin Freeman: Bilbo Baggins – Everett K. Ross

Karl Urban: Éomer – Skurge

The Lord of the Rings – official synopsis

In Middle Earth, the Dark Lord Sauron ordered the elves to forge the Great Rings of Power. However, they also made the One Ring, which has the power to enslave Middle Earth. Faced with this, the young hobbit Frodo embarks on a dangerous journey with the mission of destroying him.

The entire trilogy won 17 Oscars in 2003. The most awarded was the third part, The Return of the King, with 11 statuettes, and it even won best film of the year, best director and best adapted screenplay.