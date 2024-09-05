Not long ago the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powera series that with its first episodes failed to fully convince the audience, but that with the passage of time is regaining confidence to take us to the moment when the conflict for the precious rings began. With this in mind, an old controversy that occurred during the films recently arose again, which was always up for debate due to certain monsters that we see in the franchise.

The depiction of orcs in the series has sparked debate among fans of Tolkien on the fidelity of the adaptation to the original texts. According to some experts, the origin of the orcs is one of the most complex and ambiguous themes in the author’s work, since he modified his conception of these beings several times. The Silmarillionit is established that the orcs were Elves corrupted by Morgothan origin that many consider central to the author’s mythology, but which is not the only version.

Over the years, the author reconsidered the nature of the orcs, suggesting in other versions that they could have been created from men or beasts manipulated by evil. This ambiguity reflects the author’s difficulty in reconciling his vision of an ordered universe with the existence of absolute evil, which adds layers of complexity to his work. This dilemma not only affects the cosmology of his world, but also questions the ability of the orcs to reproduce and their place in creation.

In the series the orcs are given a different approach, led by Adarwho seeks a better future for his people. This twist has sparked discussions about the interpretation of the origin and nature of the orcs, especially in relation to their treatment in the series and their possible redemption. While some fans consider it a deviation, others appreciate this more humanized approach.

Tolkien even mentioned in a letter that female orcs should exist, although they are rarely depicted in his works. This idea appears briefly in the series, but remains an unresolved issue in the author’s mythology. The debate over the nature and origin of orcs is still alive, and with new adaptations, interpretations continue to evolve.

Remember that every Thursday there is a new episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerwhich is exclusive to Prime Video.

Via: TKG